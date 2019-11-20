South Africa

POLL | Eskom gets new CEO, but can the utility be saved?

20 November 2019 - 04:59 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Andre de Ruyter has been appointed chief executive of Eskom.
Andre de Ruyter has been appointed chief executive of Eskom.
Image: Supplied

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Monday that a new CEO had been appointed for the debt-crippled power utility Eskom. Andre de Ruyter is the current CEO of the JSE-listed packaging company Nampak, and will officially take over at Eskom on January 15 2020.

De Ruyter will take over just weeks after the power utility implemented power cuts due to breakdowns, ageing infrastructure and its “constrained” system. As things stand, the state-owned company has a debt of about R450bn, and is owed R632m by Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia, TimesLIVE reported.

A month ago, politicians debated the Special Appropriation Bill which allowed finance minister Tito Mboweni to give the embattled power utility another lifeline, this time R59bn.

Mboweni acknowledged that the billions of rands in bailouts would not save Eskom, and cited change in leadership as one measure that could be taken to help the situation.

Andre de Ruyter: four things you need to know about the new Eskom CEO

De Ruyter takes over after months of speculation about who would replace Phakamani Hadebe
News
21 hours ago

Power system remains ‘constrained and vulnerable’: Eskom warns

Eskom warned on Saturday that the power system remained under strain but said that no load-shedding was expected over the weekend.
News
3 days ago

The cost of servicing our debt is eating our future

The medium-term budget policy statement (the so-called "mini budget") should be a wake-up call. It shows how unsustainable our current trajectory is: ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gupta house in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m South Africa
  2. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa
  3. New Eskom boss took pay cut to take the job: Gordhan South Africa
  4. Warning issued for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Why are you so insolent, you piece of sh**?' KZN nurse suspended for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Two people found dead on Durban's Suncoast Beach
Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
X