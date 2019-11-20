POLL | Eskom gets new CEO, but can the utility be saved?

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Monday that a new CEO had been appointed for the debt-crippled power utility Eskom. Andre de Ruyter is the current CEO of the JSE-listed packaging company Nampak, and will officially take over at Eskom on January 15 2020.

De Ruyter will take over just weeks after the power utility implemented power cuts due to breakdowns, ageing infrastructure and its “constrained” system. As things stand, the state-owned company has a debt of about R450bn, and is owed R632m by Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia, TimesLIVE reported.