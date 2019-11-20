Raid uncovers 'huge arms cache and dagga laboratory' outside Pretoria
Police have uncovered a huge “arms cache and dagga laboratory” at a house outside Pretoria.
The bust was executed after a tip-off on Tuesday.
Forensic experts were called to the crime scene, which was also visited by national police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole.
National @SAPoliceService Commissioner Gen K Sithole has arrived at the house in Wierda Park Centurion where a major drug bust has been made. pic.twitter.com/ktI73gsTUa— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 19, 2019
A couple, believed to own the property, was questioned by senior detectives, reported SAfm.
Police say it might take them the entire night to comb the scene of a drug bust at Wierda Park in Centurion South of Pretoria. Forensic experts with sniffer dogs are raiding a private property following a tip off about drugs being manufactured on the property. #sabcnews— SAfm news (@SAfmnews) November 19, 2019
The home was cordoned off while sniffer dogs checked the property.
Police have discovered drugs and an arms cache at a private apartment at Wierda Park in Centurion south of Pretoria. Forensic experts are combing the house for more evidence and illegal items. The house is now a crime scene. #sabcnews— SAfm news (@SAfmnews) November 19, 2019
Police will reveal further details about the raid later on Wednesday.
This is a developing story.