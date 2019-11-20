South Africa

Raid uncovers 'huge arms cache and dagga laboratory' outside Pretoria

20 November 2019 - 07:49 By TimesLIVE

Police have uncovered a huge “arms cache and dagga laboratory” at a house outside Pretoria.

The bust was executed after a tip-off on Tuesday.

Forensic experts were called to the crime scene, which was also visited by national police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole.

A couple, believed to own the property, was questioned by senior detectives, reported SAfm.

The home was cordoned off while sniffer dogs checked the property.

Police will reveal further details about the raid later on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

