SA's finances a shambles and put pension funds at risk, says IRR

The Institute of Race Relations on Wednesday shared figures seemingly indicating severe economic decline in SA's finances, which it said put the millions of citizens' pension funds at risk.

Economist Mike Schussler said the country was heading towards a fiscal cliff and that a policy of prescribed assets was increasingly likely.

"Prescribed assets" means that pension fund managers could be forced by law to invest in certain sectors prescribed by the government.

“In present circumstances, pension fund managers would likely be forced to invest in government bonds to help the country meet its rapidly rising debt burden,” said the IRR.

The institute previously warned of a threat by the government to stipulate what the pension funds of about 16-million South Africans should be invested in.

Schussler said public debt for state owned enterprises (SOEs) had reached nearly 70% of GDP. This was a dramatic increase from 32% in 2010.

“Our danger lies in not addressing the fundamental overspending and growth issues that South Africa faces. Without real reform we will make South Africans poorer,” said Schussler.

He noted that the government's debt ratio had also been higher than those of its emerging-market peers.