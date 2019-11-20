South Africa

Selected SAA flights set to take off from Johannesburg on Thursday

20 November 2019 - 13:03 By Naledi Shange
SAA says customers travelling on its regional network from Johannesburg to Victoria Falls, Cape Town and Durban will be re-booked and contacted accordingly.
SAA says customers travelling on its regional network from Johannesburg to Victoria Falls, Cape Town and Durban will be re-booked and contacted accordingly.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

It has been six days since SAA workers embarked on a strike that forced the airline to ground domestic flights, but some flights are set to resume on Thursday.

“SAA is pleased to announce its intention to resume selected flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Durban and Victoria Falls, with effect from Thursday November 21 2019,” the airline said on Wednesday.

Explaining how the routes would operate, it said: “Customers travelling on SAA’s regional network to Victoria Falls, Cape Town and Durban will be rebooked on the reinstated services and will be contacted accordingly.

“SAA will seek to rebook customers travelling on other regional routes (points on the African continent) wherever possible,” SAA said.

The carrier said it was working with partner airlines Mango and SA Airlink to re-book customers travelling locally on Thursday and Friday.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Air Chefs to join SAA strike: 'We're coming after Acsa ... no planes will move'

A secondary strike that could have an impact on catering is on the cards, as talks between unions and SA Airways (SAA) remained deadlocked on ...
News
2 hours ago

The bankrupt national carrier said it had managed to continue to operate some of its continental routes without disruption. These were mainly flights to Accra in Ghana, Lagos in Nigeria, Lusaka in Zambia, Maputo in Mozambique, Windhoek in Namibia and Harare in Zimbabwe.

The airline is operating on a skeleton staff as employees affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) downed tools on Friday over a wage dispute.

The unions said on Wednesday a secondary strike by Air Chefs that would likely affect catering aboard flights was in the pipeline. 

The workers are demanding a wage increase of 8% while SAA is offering 5.9%.

From job cuts to trade unions standing firm: Five must-read stories on embattled SAA

On Tuesday, the SAA strike entered its fifth day, but some employees have returned to work
News
7 hours ago

The airline thanked workers who continued to report for duty amid the strike action.

Philip Saunders, SAA’s chief commercial officer apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.

“Once again, we apologise to all our passengers for all the inconvenience caused. We are continuing discussions with labour and remain committed to reach a prompt resolution in the best interests of all parties,” he said.

Passengers wanting to cancel bookings, seek refunds or re-book flights have until November 30 to do so.

SAA emphasised that only customers in possession of a re-booked itinerary should report to the airport.

MORE

Parliament slams Numsa's 'reckless' SAA comments, asks for strike to end

Parliament has slammed utterances made by striking unions against national carrier South African Airways (SAA) and called for an end to the ongoing ...
Politics
1 day ago

SAA heads to labour court as 'more strikers return to work'

SAA acting chief executive Zuks Ramasia says the airline will approach the labour court to interdict Numsa and Sacca from making further demands.
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Inside the Guptas' Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million South Africa
  2. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa
  3. New Eskom boss took pay cut to take the job: Gordhan South Africa
  4. Warning issued for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Why are you so insolent, you piece of sh**?' KZN nurse suspended for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Family takes 'body' to Old Mutual office to demand payment
X