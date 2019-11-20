Selected SAA flights set to take off from Johannesburg on Thursday

It has been six days since SAA workers embarked on a strike that forced the airline to ground domestic flights, but some flights are set to resume on Thursday.

“SAA is pleased to announce its intention to resume selected flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Durban and Victoria Falls, with effect from Thursday November 21 2019,” the airline said on Wednesday.

Explaining how the routes would operate, it said: “Customers travelling on SAA’s regional network to Victoria Falls, Cape Town and Durban will be rebooked on the reinstated services and will be contacted accordingly.

“SAA will seek to rebook customers travelling on other regional routes (points on the African continent) wherever possible,” SAA said.

The carrier said it was working with partner airlines Mango and SA Airlink to re-book customers travelling locally on Thursday and Friday.