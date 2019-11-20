We just wanted him to have a dignified funeral, says KZN family who took body to Old Mutual

After waiting for more than 48 hours for a funeral policy payout, a desperate Thandaza Mtshali did the only thing she thought would make Old Mutual pay out a funeral policy for her uncle's funeral - she took his body to their office.

Mtshali and her aunt, Ntombenhle Mhlongo, were captured in a video that has since gone viral, dropping off Sifiso Mtshali's body at an Old Mutual branch in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, on Friday.

Mtshali told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that her uncle died after a long-term illness, on Thursday, November 7. She put in a claim with the financial services company on Monday, November 11.

“I put through a claim on the Monday and they told me that it was already after 1pm and that they would process my claim only the next day, and I understood. They said I would have the money after 48 hours,” she said.