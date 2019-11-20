South Africa

Woman tourist stable after nearly drowning on KZN north coast

20 November 2019 - 17:07 By Aron Hyman and Orrin Singh
A 40-year-old woman, believed to be Swiss, was in a stable condition after being swept out to sea by a rip current near Cape Vidal in KwaZulu-Natal.
A 40-year-old woman, believed to be Swiss, was in a stable condition after being swept out to sea by a rip current near Cape Vidal in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: NSRI

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to a “person in difficulty” near Cape Vidal, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, a medical services helicopter was dispatched to pick up a foreign tourist - believed to be a Swiss - who showed “near drowning symptoms” about 4pm on Tuesday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said staff were on scene.

“NSRI St Lucia and emergency services are on the scene near Cape Vidal St Lucia, where a female aged in her 40s, a tourist, had been involved in a non-fatal incident,” said Lambinon.

“The female is in the care of paramedics and in a stable condition, and due to be airlifted to hospital,” he added.

According to a source on the scene, the woman was caught in a rip current at Cape Vidal's main beach and was swept out to sea. 

MORE

Two teens missing in sea at East London

Two teenagers are reported missing after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea at East London on Sunday morning, the National Sea Rescue ...
News
3 weeks ago

Herolds Bay mom and child drowned, postmortem reveals

The mother and a child who disappeared when their vehicle plummeted off a cliff in Herolds Bay last week drowned.
News
3 weeks ago

Durban boy drowns while swimming with friends in lagoon

A dip in the ocean for a group of young friends ended in tragedy after an 11-year-old boy drowned at the La Mercy lagoon, north of Durban on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Inside the Guptas' Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million South Africa
  2. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa
  3. New Eskom boss took pay cut to take the job: Gordhan South Africa
  4. Warning issued for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Why are you so insolent, you piece of sh**?' KZN nurse suspended for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Family takes 'body' to Old Mutual office to demand payment
X