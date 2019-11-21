AbaThembu and amaMpondo won’t cancel celebrations in honour of amaXhosa king

Two royal houses in the Eastern Cape have announced they will not instruct their subjects to stop celebrations to mourn the passing of amaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu.

AmaMpondo King Ndamase Ndamase and abaThembu royal spokesperson Thandisizwe Mtirara said while they grieved with the amaXhosa kingdom, they would not heed their call to cancel initiation and wedding plans.

This comes after the amaXhosa royal family announced this week that Sigcawu would be mourned for a year and that initiations and weddings should be postponed for this period.

AmaXhosa royal house spokesperson Prince Xhanti Sigcawu said while they could not force anyone to do so, celebrations should be called off until the mourning period was over.

An estimated 35,000 boys are set to go to the mountains in the summer initiation season in December.

The announcement sparked a public outcry from parents who are planning to send their boys to the bush, as well as those soon to be wed.

Ndamase told the Dispatch he had already accepted invitations to more than 10 imigidi (homecoming ceremonies) in December.

“It will be unfair to expect those people, who have been saving for a year, to now cancel everything,” he said.