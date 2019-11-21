AfriForum ramps up campaign to replace Panyaza Lesufi as Gauteng education MEC

AfriForum’s campaign demanding the removal of Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi from office began on Wednesday with an online petition calling for his removal.

The minority-rights organisation said it would also hand over a memorandum to Gauteng premier David Makhura at his offices in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday, in which it will ask that Lesufi be dismissed.

Before handing over the memorandum, AfriForum said it will start by laying criminal charges at the Johannesburg Central police station relating to the education department’s alleged misappropriation of more than R900m.

AfriForum announced on Tuesday that it would launch its campaign to remove Lesufi when it responded to a statement by the department that 14,000 grade 1 and grade 8 learners had not been placed in schools.