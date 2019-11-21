Child critically injured after shooting himself with family member's gun

Paramedics in Stanger, north of Durban, were on Thursday evening treating an eight-year-old child who accidentally shot himself in the head.

The gun apparently belonged to a family member.

Paul Herbst, of IPSS Medical Rescue, which was on the scene, said paramedics were treating the child’s wound. While details surrounding the incident were not clear, he said the child was reportedly playing with the gun.

“It is believed the child was playing with one of the family members' firearms when a round went off ... The patient is being airlifted and is in a critical condition,” he said.

This is a developing story.