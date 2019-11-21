Good township schools fall victim to stereotyping, says Gauteng education MEC
As Gauteng's department of education struggles to place thousands of grade 1 and grade 8 pupils next year, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said parents were unwilling to take their children to township schools, no matter how good they were.
Speaking on Power 98.7, Lesufi said: “Some township schools are doing so well, but because they are in the townships people believe they cannot offer quality education.
“They are just victims of people believing that because they are in townships their standard is inferior.”
Lesufi said even though some of the best results came from township schools, parents still thought schools in town were better.
To help parents, he said, the department would next year introduce a 1-5 grading system to rate Gauteng schools, with five being excellent and one being bad.
TimesLIVE reported that more than 14,600 pupils were still to receive placement offers and must be placed by November 30.
This after 20 “good schools” in Gauteng had reached capacity on the first day of placements last week.
The department said it was working with “high-pressure zone” schools to increase their classroom capacities to accommodate more pupils.
The department's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said it was also looking at the possibility of placing mobile classrooms in overpopulated areas.
“It is important to note that the department has identified some schools in affected areas, which will be helped with the provision of mobile classrooms.
“We will also partner independent schools to accommodate excess learners from our public schools accordingly, in consultation with respective parents,” said Mabona.