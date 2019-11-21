Healthy baby for Shoprite cashier who was 'assaulted' while pregnant

Shoprite cashier Zimkhitha Xhalabile gave birth to a healthy baby boy in October. Xhalabile was eight months pregnant when she was “assaulted” by a male customer.

She had just closed her till in the Shoprite in Broadway Mall, Lwandle, Cape Town, on September 9 when a customer demanded to be served. At first, she said, she argued with the customer, telling him to use another till, but when he became aggressive, she helped him. The two exchanged words and the customer “punched” Xhalabile. The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras. The man later made a brief appearance at the Strand magistrate's court.