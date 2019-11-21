It's official: 'KFC couple' getting married on New Year's Eve
The country’s most anticipated wedding is set to take place on New Year’s Eve.
On December 31, SA will get to ululate as "the KFC couple’s" wedding will finally take place.
Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28, and Hector Mkansi, 37, touched the hearts of corporate SA and individuals alike when Mkansi proposed to Soldaat at a KFC restaurant earlier this month
While the pair had been married previously, finances meant that Mkansi couldn't afford the things he wanted at the time.
A video of the “proposal” went viral.
Precious Thamaga, a sought-after wedding planner, announced that she had met the couple and "arrangements were under way".
The KFC communication desk confirmed the date.
Wedding Planner to the National Couple 🥰 The date is set🥂 @KFCSA reached out to me at the request of the couple. I met with Bhuti Hector & his lovely wife Sis Nonhlanhla today🌿 Wedding planning underway, I can’t wait 🙏🏽#KFCProposal #StreetwiseWedding #precioustheplanner pic.twitter.com/fsYvSC8vF2— Precious The Planner®️ (@preciousplanner) November 20, 2019
Soldaat told TimesLIVE earlier this month that she wanted to feel like a princess on their special day.
“It’s so hard to say what I want, because growing up, my image of a perfect wedding was when a girl felt like a princess walking on glass in a beautiful gown. It would be great if I could wear a gown that’s not white, because I’ve done that already,” she said.
The couple met in 2010. Mkansi introduced Nonhlanhla to his family and started paying lobola the same year, struggling to get the money together.