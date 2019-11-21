South Africa

It's official: 'KFC couple' getting married on New Year's Eve

21 November 2019 - 14:20 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Hector Mkansi, 37, and Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28, who got engaged in a KFC outlet, are to be married on New Year's Eve.
Image: Video image

The country’s most anticipated wedding is set to take place on New Year’s Eve.

On December 31, SA will get to ululate as "the KFC couple’s" wedding will finally take place.

Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28, and Hector Mkansi, 37, touched the hearts of corporate SA and individuals alike when Mkansi  proposed to Soldaat at a KFC restaurant earlier this month

While the pair had been married previously, finances meant that Mkansi couldn't afford the things he wanted at the time.

A video of the “proposal” went viral.

Precious Thamaga, a sought-after wedding planner, announced that she had met the couple and "arrangements were under way".

The KFC communication desk confirmed the date.

Soldaat told TimesLIVE earlier this month that she wanted to feel like a princess on their special day.

“It’s so hard to say what I want, because growing up, my image of a perfect wedding was when a girl felt like a princess walking on glass in a beautiful gown. It would be great if I could wear a gown that’s not white, because I’ve done that already,” she said.

The couple met in 2010. Mkansi introduced Nonhlanhla to his family and started paying lobola the same year, struggling to get the money together.

