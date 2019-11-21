Man who shot his son could still be jailed as NPA appeals decision to only caution him

The director of public prosecutions in Pretoria has successfully applied for leave to appeal against the sentence of a caution and discharge imposed on a Vanderbijlpark man who shot dead his son in March this year.

Coert Johannes Kruger, 51, apparently mistook his son, Coert Johannes Kruger Junior, for a burglar and shot him dead at his mother’s house.

Kruger Junior was on the roof of his grandmother’s house when the incident happened.

Kruger explained that he reacted to an alarm activation at his mother's house and met a security guard from the security company which had called him.

After an investigation, Kruger and the security guard located a person on the roof and he immediately shot at him, only to realise later it was his own son.

Kruger pleaded guilty to the charge of murder. News24 reported in September that he was released on a warning and will serve no jail time.

The death of his son was punishment enough, said magistrate Robert Button.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said on Thursday the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in Pretoria viewed the sentence of caution and discharge imposed on Kruger as "shockingly inappropriate".