South Africa

Manhunt launched after five lions poisoned, decapitated and left for dead

21 November 2019 - 20:49 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Five lions were found were poisoned, and some of them decapitated, in Limpopo on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Five lions were found dead, some decapitated and some with their paws cut off and teeth removed, in Northam, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

Police have since launched a manhunt for an unknown number of suspects behind the gruesome killings.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said initial investigations indicate the lions could have been poisoned.

“The preliminary police investigations revealed that the lions might have been fed with poison-lased chicken meat by the suspects, who gained entry into the farm by cutting the fence,” said Mojapelo.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Neke Ledwaba condemned the killing and decapitation of the protected species and immediately appointed a team of investigators to track down the suspects.

“As the provincial stock theft awareness and anti-poaching campaigns are unfolding, these poachers must be stopped in their tracks and be brought to book”, said Ledwaba.

Police investigations into the matter were continuing.

