Meet Lucinda Krige, South Africa's first female marine engineer

She said her biggest challenge was that she didn’t have a technical background. But she dug in and learnt to do the job by immersing herself in the theoretical training and work experience on the ship. Her cadetship lasted from 2003 to 2007. By the time she was 23, she had qualified as a chief engineer.

The field required an entirely new vocabulary and set of skills. “I had to adapt to the fact that I was living life at sea and working in an engine room. You never know what might happen.”

The first in her family to venture into the fishing industry, Krige explained how growing up in a family of brothers helped her. “When I was younger, the boys would go and build tree houses and play sports in the street. I did all that with them, so it was quite easy to just slot in with the guys [on the ships].”

In fact, said Krige, it was the men who had to adapt to her presence when she came on board.

“They would say, 'OK, you’re the first female we’re ever sailing with, so what do we need to do to ensure that you’re safe and comfortable?' I think the only change they had to make was to put a padlock on the shower door!” she said.

"At the end of the day, I had a lot of big brothers.”