Solidarity goes to court to have SAA placed under business rescue

On this latest bid, Solidarity said it had been in talks with the SAA board, Gordhan and other stakeholders.

It acknowledged, however, that the business rescue plan would be no quick-fix solution.

“Business rescue is no magic wand for SAA. In fact, it drives the crisis to a head with no guarantee of a solution. However, we know that the current path is past the point of finding solutions. The current trajectory would mean an overall collapse of all operations within SAA. Business rescue gives us the chance to save those parts of the SAA that are still functional and efficient,” said Hermann.

SAA has this week been operating on skeleton staff with employees affiliated to the National Union of Metaworkers of SA and the SA Cabin Crew Association downing tools.

Besides the looming retrenchments, the workers are fighting for a wage increase. The company offered a 5.9% increase for employees for 2020 but they are demanding 8%.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola on Thursday said the unions and SAA were participating in mediation under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Solidarity, however, said that with each passing day of the strike, the state-owned entity continued to lose millions. It said it was time for “a radical intervention by a third party”.

“We also believe that a business rescue application will be in the interest of the current shareholder, the state. The right decision would be if the current shareholder would bring such an application itself. We want to appeal to the current shareholder not to oppose the business rescue application, but rather to work closely with the business rescue practitioner to find a solution,” said Hermann.

He said agreeing to the business rescue would stop all possible legal processes by creditors to liquidate SAA.