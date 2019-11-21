Talks continue at CCMA to break deadlock between unions and SAA

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) were on Thursday still engaged in wage talks with SAA.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that since Wednesday the parties had been participating in mediation under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The purpose of the mediation is to try to break the deadlock between the unions and SAA on the strike that has been going on since last Friday.

“We have agreed to continue talks and hope that we will be able to find an acceptable compromise which suits all parties,” Hlubi-Majola added.

She said a notice would be issued once the talks had been completed.

On Wednesday, Hlubi-Majola said a secondary strike, which could have an effect on catering on board SAA planes, may be on the cards.