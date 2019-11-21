South Africa

Tito Mboweni on SAA: 'Close it down and start another airline'

21 November 2019 - 12:05 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni: 'How long are we going to be on this flight path? Forever? I think not.'
Finance minister Tito Mboweni: 'How long are we going to be on this flight path? Forever? I think not.'
Image: Esa Alexander

SAA's financial problems are at the centre of conversations in South Africa and continue to make headlines.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni on Tuesday said it would be better to close down SAA and start a new airline.

Speaking on Power 98.7, he said: “It unlikely that this would be sorted out, so my view is to close SAA down.

“Close it down and start a new airline. All together, invite [CEO of Standard Bank] Sim Tshabalala and others to come together and form a new airline,” he said.

Mboweni said the reason he thought closing down SAA would be better than continuing efforts to turn it around, is that it was unlikely the airline would find a private-sector partner.

This is not the first time Mboweni has suggested that the national carrier be shut down.

In his medium term budget policy speech in October, Mboweni said SAA was unlikely to generate sufficient cash flow to sustain operations in its current configuration.

He said an equity partner was needed to save the airline from “financial ruin”.

“It is unlikely ever to generate sufficient cash flow to sustain operations in its current configuration, which then begs the question: how long are we going to be on this flight path? Forever? I think not. Operational and governance interventions are required urgently.”

WATCH | Five must-read articles on Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget speech

Here are five must-read articles on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget speech.
Politics
3 weeks ago

SAA strike

The national carrier's employees are protesting against possible job cuts and are demanding an 8% salary increase, while SAA says it is only able to offer 5.9%, and only from March 2020.

On Thursday, the strike entered its seventh day. While the company's management announced the return to work of some of its employees on Tuesday, others continue to stay away.

SAA heads to labour court as 'more strikers return to work'

SAA acting chief executive Zuks Ramasia says the airline will approach the labour court to interdict Numsa and Sacca from making further demands.
News
1 day ago

No money for SAA

TimesLIVE reported that minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan said while two unions at SAA were demanding salary increases, the government would not give SAA another bailout.

During a briefing in parliament on Wednesday, Gordhan warned that the airline might not be able to pay salaries at the end of the month.

According to an eNCA report, Gordhan also said the government could not afford the unions’ wage demand as it had no additional funding.

“We may not have enough cash to pay salaries at the end of the month. We are still investigating how we can do that.

“This is a real-time discussion we are having with National Treasury and the department of public enterprises. We need help imminently.”

From job cuts to trade unions standing firm: Five must-read stories on embattled SAA

On Tuesday, the SAA strike entered its fifth day, but some employees have returned to work
News
1 day ago

SAA heads to labour court as 'more strikers return to work'

SAA acting chief executive Zuks Ramasia says the airline will approach the labour court to interdict Numsa and Sacca from making further demands.
News
1 day ago

Unless Numsa are numbskulls, they know full well SAA is going to crash

Even ANC has realised the airline is in its death spiral. It’s just a matter of how long it’ll take.
Ideas
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa
  2. Warning issued for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo South Africa
  3. Inside the Guptas' Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million South Africa
  4. What it's like to lose your manhood: The silent victims that have given up on ... News
  5. We just wanted him to have a dignified funeral, says KZN family who took body ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Family takes 'body' to Old Mutual office to demand payment
X