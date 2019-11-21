'We want steel,' chant workers demanding ArcelorMittal plant stays open

Contractors, workers and community members gathered outside Saldanha Steel on Thursday morning to protest against plans by ArcelorMittal to close the factory amid growing job losses in the area.

“Saldanha Steel is the breadwinner of this community. Most of our husbands, wives and children work here,” said Beryl Azure, a community activist who has lived on the west coast for more than 30 years.

Gathered at the factory gates, the crowd chanted, “We want steel”.

They waved banners with messages including, “Saldanha works can’t become a white elephant” and “Our voices matter”.

Community members are anxious about how the loss of Saldanha Steel to the local economy will affect their families.