Winning R50m PowerBall Plus ticket bought on a routine stop for bread

The winner of the R50m PowerBall Plus jackpot has come forward.

Lottery operator Ithuba said, however, that he preferred to stay under the radar, refusing to divulge much about himself.

Speaking to Ithuba, he shared that he had bought the ticket on Monday as he visited his local shop to buy bread. The ticket was bought in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

“The winning ticket was purchased at SuperSpar Parkrand on Van Wyk Louw Drive in Boksburg,” Ithuba said.

The winner had spent R45 on the ticket using the “quick pick” method.

The winning PowerBall Plus numbers for that draw were 31, 32, 39, 45 and 47, with a jackpot number of 16.