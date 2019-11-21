South Africa

Winning R50m PowerBall Plus ticket bought on a routine stop for bread

21 November 2019 - 13:38 By Naledi Shange
The winner of the R50m Powerball Plus jackpot has claimed his winnings.
The winner of the R50m Powerball Plus jackpot has claimed his winnings.
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com

The winner of the R50m PowerBall Plus jackpot has come forward.

Lottery operator Ithuba said, however, that he preferred to stay under the radar, refusing to divulge much about himself.

Speaking to Ithuba, he shared that he had bought the ticket on Monday as he visited his local shop to buy bread. The ticket was bought in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

“The winning ticket was purchased at SuperSpar Parkrand on Van Wyk Louw Drive in Boksburg,” Ithuba  said.

The winner had spent R45 on the ticket using the “quick pick” method.

The winning PowerBall Plus numbers for that draw were 31, 32, 39, 45 and 47, with a jackpot number of 16.

RELATED ARTICLES:

If you bought your Lotto ticket in Gauteng on Wednesday, you might be R60m richer

There's been another multimillion-rand Lotto winner.
News
1 month ago

Builder's wife dreamt he was showered in gold - then he won R141m PowerBall jackpot

A few weeks before they went on a holiday road trip, a woman dreamt that she saw gold particles being sprinkled all over her husband. Her premonition ...
News
2 months ago

Three lottery millionaires: how they spend their cash may surprise you

A 39-year-old man who stayed with his in-laws is planning to buy his dream home to stay with his family after winning a whopping R55 million ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa
  2. Warning issued for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo South Africa
  3. Inside the Guptas' Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million South Africa
  4. What it's like to lose your manhood: The silent victims that have given up on ... News
  5. We just wanted him to have a dignified funeral, says KZN family who took body ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Family takes 'body' to Old Mutual office to demand payment
X