South Africa

AmaXhosa king to get state funeral, flags to fly at half-mast

22 November 2019 - 06:14 By Nonkululeko Njilo
King Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu died on Thursday, November 14, after being admitted to hospital the previous evening.
King Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu died on Thursday, November 14, after being admitted to hospital the previous evening.
Image: Lulamile Feni

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special “category 1" funeral to honour the late AmaXhosa King Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu.

The announcement was made on Thursday, a week after Sigcawu's death.

“The king’s funeral will feature military ceremonial elements in accordance with the Category 1 status of this occasion,” the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa was expected to deliver a eulogy on Friday, November 29, the day Sigcawu will be laid to rest.

“The National Flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country from Monday, November 25 2019 until the evening of Friday, November 29 2019,” the presidency said.

Sigcawu became king in 2006. He was the first king in SA to be crowned, in 2015, after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership, said the presidency.

Ramaphosa paid tribute to Sigcawu whom he said was as an outstanding leader who served his people with selfless dedication.

MORE

AbaThembu and amaMpondo won’t cancel celebrations in honour of amaXhosa king

Two royal houses in the Eastern Cape have announced they will not instruct their subjects to stop celebrations to mourn the passing of amaXhosa King ...
News
21 hours ago

Suspend initiation, cancel wedding plans to mourn amaXhosa king, says royal house

Thousands of young Xhosa boys due to undergo initiation rites during the summer initiation season will have to postpone their plans for a year ...
News
1 day ago

Acting amaXhosa king named

Nkosi Dumehleli Nongudle Mapasa, 83, of Centane, has been appointed as acting king of the amaXhosa after the passing of King Zwelonke ...
News
3 days ago

Late amaXhosa king waited six hours for an ambulance

AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu, 51, who died on Thursday morning, waited nearly six hours before being taken to hospital.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'We are truly, truly sorry': Old Mutual Consumer Live
  2. Hawks arrest 10 over R600m toilet tender in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. We just wanted him to have a dignified funeral, says KZN family who took body ... South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa puts an end to certified documents period for public service ... South Africa
  5. Female teacher arrested for raping Bloemfontein primary school pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
X