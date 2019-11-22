South Africa

Baby, two children and two adults die after flat catches fire

22 November 2019 - 08:56 By Dan Meyer
One teenage boy survived but sustained burns to his head. File photo.
One teenage boy survived but sustained burns to his head. File photo.
Image: possohh / 123RF Stock Photo

Three children, one of them an infant, and two adults were killed when a flat caught alight in Cape Town in the early hours of Friday.

The city's fire and rescue service responded to smoke billowing from a flat in Nqabe Street, Joe Slovo Park in Milnerton, shortly after 1am. 

The flat was ablaze on the ground floor. Panicked residents told emergency services there were people trapped inside.

“The bodies of one adult male and a female, two minors and an infant were discovered inside the flat. A fourth child, a boy aged 14, sustained burn wounds to the head and was treated and transported to a hospital,” said fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse. 

The fire was extinguished at 2am and police are now investigating the cause of the blaze. 

MORE

WATCH | How ironic; fire engulfs Fireman's Arms - but Sesame and Babelas are safe

One of Cape Town's oldest pubs, The Fireman's Arms, was gutted by a blaze early on Thursday morning
News
1 day ago

Bank of Lisbon building where three firefighters died to be demolished on Sunday

The Bank of Lisbon building in downtown Johannesburg - where three fire fighters died last year after a fire - was expected to be demolished on ...
News
1 day ago

Two dead, 1,200 homeless as fire rips through Cape Town settlement

Two people, one of them a four-year-old girl, died in a fire on Monday that left 1,200 people displaced
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'We are truly, truly sorry': Old Mutual Consumer Live
  2. Hawks arrest 10 over R600m toilet tender in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. We just wanted him to have a dignified funeral, says KZN family who took body ... South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa puts an end to certified documents period for public service ... South Africa
  5. Female teacher arrested for raping Bloemfontein primary school pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
X