'Investment firm' directors arrested over alleged R17m fraud

Two directors of a Port Elizabeth “investment firm” were arrested on Thursday with the Hawks saying the men had allegedly duped investors out of about R17m.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Ngcakani said: “It is alleged that from approximately June 2016 to July 2019 the duo illegally operated an investment company known as Helping Hand Investment (Pty) Ltd.

“The two company directors allegedly recruited investors within Port Elizabeth and the surrounding areas.

“The investment period was a six to ten-year term and they promised a 15% to 45% return per annum.”