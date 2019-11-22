South Africa

'Investment firm' directors arrested over alleged R17m fraud

22 November 2019 - 08:12 By Herald Reporter
The two men are expected to appear in court on Friday.
The two men are expected to appear in court on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Two directors of a Port Elizabeth “investment firm” were arrested on Thursday with the Hawks saying the men had allegedly duped investors out of about R17m. 

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Ngcakani said: “It is alleged that from approximately June 2016 to July 2019 the duo illegally operated an investment company known as Helping Hand Investment (Pty) Ltd. 

“The two company directors allegedly recruited investors within Port Elizabeth and the surrounding areas.

“The investment period was a six to ten-year term and they promised a 15% to 45% return per annum.”

Hawks arrest 10 over R600m toilet tender in Eastern Cape

Ten people implicated in a dubious multi-million rand toilet tender in the Eastern Cape were arrested in a dramatic pre-dawn swoop across four ...
News
23 hours ago

Ngcakani said the investigation also revealed that the suspects’ company was not an authorised Financial Service Provider and there was no record of an application from the company to be registered, reports HeraldLIVE.

The men are 29 and 31, she said. 

“The Hawks investigations further revealed that the total amount which investors deposited into the alleged illegal investment company amounts to R17m,” she said.

“These investments were allegedly used to pay monthly salaries to the suspects and their employees.”

The two company directors are expected to appear at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

MORE

Hawks arrest two who used unclaimed bodies to defraud insurance companies

Two people are alleged to have used unclaimed corpses to defraud insurance companies, the Hawks said on Thursday.
News
18 hours ago

'Con-woman' in a pickle after telling friends she was dying of listeriosis

Colleen Lingwood lay in bed, speaking softly to the friends who had gathered at her living wake.
News
5 days ago

Angelo Agrizzi to face R37m theft, fraud and money laundering charges

Late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's nephew, Jared Watson, on Wednesday confirmed that criminal charges had been laid against former company executive ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'We are truly, truly sorry': Old Mutual Consumer Live
  2. Hawks arrest 10 over R600m toilet tender in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. We just wanted him to have a dignified funeral, says KZN family who took body ... South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa puts an end to certified documents period for public service ... South Africa
  5. Female teacher arrested for raping Bloemfontein primary school pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
X