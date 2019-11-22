Land activists march through Sea Point ahead of landmark court case

Reclaim the City (RTC) rallied close to 200 people to march together through Sea Point, Cape Town, on Thursday evening to create awareness about the upcoming Tafelberg site court matter next week.

Tafelberg is a disused property in Sea Point owned by the city.

RTC has been advocating for affordable housing on the site since 2015, when the city tried to sell the property to a company that intended to develop a private school there. Extensive campaigning temporarily stopped the sale, but the city decided to proceed with the sale in 2017.

RTC and the Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre initiated a court case in 2017, asking the city to address “spatial apartheid” and to overturn the designation of the Tafelberg property as “surplus”. The matter will be heard next week, more than two years later.

Marchers walked from the Sea Point pavilion to Checkers on Main Road and up the road to the Tafelberg site, where they unveiled a banner that read: “Social housing coming soon”.

The march ended at the Sea Point Methodist Church, where people flooded into pews while music sounded throughout the sanctuary.