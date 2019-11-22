Nelson Mandela Bay is drowning in rubbish

Rubbish is piling up on the corners of streets in Nelson Mandela Bay, next to clinics, hospitals, churches, schools, initiation schools, roads, dams and storm water pipes. Yet according to the mayor’s office, this is one of the cleanest cities in SA.

In July this year Mayor Mongameli Bobani allocated R40 million to fight illegal dumping and littering in the 2019-20 financial year. The municipality introduced a Clean and Green Programme and partnered with 43 co-operatives to reduce dumping.

But it seems the municipality is losing the battle.

Vukile Nqoba of Zwide township in Port Elizabeth lives next to the Dora Nginza Hospital’s boundary wall. “Every day I pick up used nappies, papers and plastics in front of my house. Residents come with their wheelie bins and dump rubbish on this boundary wall. Some of them come in bakkies and cars.

“They bring all sorts of rubbish, including dead dogs.”

Nqoba says objecting to this illegal dumping has made him many enemies. “I tried to scare them by threatening to report them to the municipality. But they tell me that they don’t care. I have even tried to call the municipality to intervene. But they just tell me to write down the [vehicle] registration numbers.

“This has been going on for more than ten years now. I have small kids who have to endure these stinking conditions. This is a hospital, but people have no respect for that,” he said.

Nqoba said the municipality collected domestic garbage once a week, “but this heap of rubbish is only removed after two or three months”.