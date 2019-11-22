South Africa

Panelbeater's spelling gaffe leaves Joburg metro 'poice' red-faced

22 November 2019 - 12:02 By Naledi Shange
A JMPD vehicle with a huge typo spotted on Johannesburg's streets.
A JMPD vehicle with a huge typo spotted on Johannesburg's streets.
Image: Twitter / @JPSAorg

There’s an image of a Johannesburg metro police department vehicle with an embarrassing spelling error across its doors doing the rounds on Twitter. 

Instead of the word "police" written in big, blue letters on the vehicle, it reads "poice".

While some dismissed the image as having been doctored, Johannesburg metro police chief David Tembe confirmed that it was authentic.

“An error was made when the patrol car went to a panelbeater for repairs,” Tembe said in a response on Twitter.

“The car was sent back for the mistake to be rectified,” he added.

But with South Africans' sense of humour, the bungle took on a life of its own on the social media platform.

“Isn't that Poice like in Zulu,” asked one person. No, the spelling for police in IsiZulu is actually "amaphoyisa".

Others suggested where the misplaced "L" might have ended up.

“Maybe the L is stuck on back for learner driver,” quipped one observer.

“When you open the door you will see the L,” wrote another.

MORE

LISTEN | Somizi defends Bonang champopo spelling error: Keep it moving

'Let's not make it as if it (the misspelling) affects the taste or the quality or anything else,' Somizi said.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Typos seem to stalk Public Protector: Dates on CV don't add up

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's first "typo" was not the one in her failed recommendation to change the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank.
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. 'We are truly, truly sorry': Old Mutual Consumer Live
  2. Hawks arrest 10 over R600m toilet tender in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. We just wanted him to have a dignified funeral, says KZN family who took body ... South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa puts an end to certified documents period for public service ... South Africa
  5. Female teacher arrested for raping Bloemfontein primary school pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X