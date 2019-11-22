South Africa

Police pounce on Sedibeng company producing 'fake spices'

22 November 2019 - 17:04 By Naledi Shange
A factory believed to be producing fake spices was raided in Sedibeng.
A factory believed to be producing fake spices was raided in Sedibeng.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

Gauteng police on Friday said they had raided premises that were operating as a factory to produce “fake” spices.

The premises are in Sedibeng.

“On arrival at the plot, police took in 10 foreign nationals who were immediately handed over to immigration officers from the department of home affairs for verification of their status in the country. Eight were from Mozambique, while two were Chinese,” said Brig Mathapelo Peters.

Counterfeit spices believed to be worth millions were confiscated.

“On the property, police also confiscated bags of different types of powder used to produce the illicit spices, as well as equipment and machinery suspected of being utilised for processing and packaging,” said Peters.

“Operations of this nature, over and above Operation O Kae Molao, will continue and will be intensified as police gear up to turn the tide against crime. With these, police will also be conducting more operations to ensure that the residents and visitors of Gauteng enjoy a safer festive season,” said provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.

READ MORE:

Fake goods worth more than R14m confiscated at China mall

Police confiscated "counterfeit" goods worth more than R14.2m from the China Multiplex storage facility in Johannesburg at the weekend
News
1 month ago

Cops confiscate fake goods worth R9m in Joburg CBD

Gauteng police confiscated counterfeit goods worth more than R9m during a raid in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'We are truly, truly sorry': Old Mutual Consumer Live
  2. Hawks arrest 10 over R600m toilet tender in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. We just wanted him to have a dignified funeral, says KZN family who took body ... South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa puts an end to certified documents period for public service ... South Africa
  5. Female teacher arrested for raping Bloemfontein primary school pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X