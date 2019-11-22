South Africa

Selfie lands PE teen in hospital with gunshot to the chest

22 November 2019 - 15:32 By Dan Meyer
A 19-year-old shot himself in the chest with his father's gun after trying to take a selfie.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

In 2017, at least 259 people died taking selfies around the globe — and now a Port Elizabeth high school student has narrowly avoided becoming a part of that statistic.

While his father slept, Luke Claassen, 19, discovered the hidden key to the family safe. He opened the safe and found his dad's pistol.

Claassen tried to capture a selfie with the weapon while he was smoking a hubbly bubbly pipe. But his perfect shot went awry and he accidentally fired the loaded gun directly into his chest.

Netwerk24 reported that his father, Deon, keeps a bullet in the chamber in case of an unexpected emergency, and that he had no idea that his son would try to gain access to the safe.

Claassen was rushed to the hospital, where he was stabilised and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police confirmed the incident, adding that Claassen remains in hospital, and “may be there for some time”.

“Mount Road police have opened a case of discharging of a firearm in a municipal area,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“On November 16 about 2am, police were informed by the hospital of a person with a gunshot wound in his chest. It is alleged that a 19-year-old sustained a gunshot wound at his house in The Crescent Street in Sydenham. The investigation is continuing.”

The Sunday Times reported in July that incidents spurred by taking selfies kill more people each year than shark attacks.

