Under-fire paediatric doctor withdraws from award ceremony

Organisers of a ceremony recognising the work of Gauteng's paediatric doctors have announced that embattled surgeon Prof Peter Beale has withdrawn from the awards.

Beale, who is under investigation for the deaths of eight children and for allegedly maiming 11 others, was to have been honoured on Saturday night at the event in Johannesburg.

Along with inquests being conducted into the deaths of the children, he is also under investigation by the Health Professionals Council of SA and is the subject of a Netcare Hospital Group peer review.

The annual event, which would have seen seven doctors receiving certificates and awards, is organised by medical staff working in the paediatric field.

The awards are to be bestowed on orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons and gynaecologists and paediatric surgeons.