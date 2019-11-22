Vandals tear R6.6m car wash apart, Tshwane spokesperson blames the weather

A multimillion-rand car wash project owned by the city of Tshwane which was meant to create jobs for the youth of Mamelodi and invigorate the economy of the township, has descended into dilapidation.

SowetanLIVE reported that the Reitiretse integrated vehicle washing facility in Mamelodi west has been stripped by criminals, before it even opened its doors.

The R6.6m facility now looks a far cry from the day it was launched amid fanfare in November 2015.

When Sowetan visited the facility on Thursday, the structures had lost their roofs and door frames, while the toilet block has been stripped of the toilet seats and basins. The windows and other fittings had been vandalised.

Reitiretse was launched by former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa and Gauteng premier David Makhura. At the time, the car wash premises included a fully equipped laundromat and a fully equipped hair salon.

Located near Mamelodi's major thoroughfare, Tsamaya Drive, the project was meant to guarantee 50 direct jobs in its first year of operating, as it grew to add other businesses such as a shisanyama and shops.