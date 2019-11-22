WATCH | Bystanders scramble for loot after cash van bombing in Pretoria

Video footage shows how onlookers flocked to the scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist at an intersection on the R566 on the N4 north of Pretoria - hoping to find money.

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the cash van was travelling from Rosslyn to Silverton when it came under attack on Monday.

Suspects travelling in three SUVs, and armed with rifles, fired several shots at the cash van’s tyres, bringing it to a halt.

“The suspects were wearing blue overalls with balaclavas and hand gloves. They approached, pointed firearms, opened the door and took the driver's firearm.

“The suspects bombed the truck, took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene,” she said.

A video of the aftermath of the heist showed people scouring the scene of the blast for bank notes.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.