'We are unable to fulfil salary obligations on time': SAA to staff

Shortly after temporarily suspending loss-making flights to Hong Kong, cash-strapped SA Airways (SAA) told staff to “make arrangements” with banks on debit orders, as salary payments would be delayed in November.

The announcement on Thursday evening came a day after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told MPs that the airline does not have enough cash to “possibly even pay salaries at the end of the month”, reported BusinessLIVE.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali told the publication that staff were advised the national carrier would “not be able to pay salaries for November on the normal scheduled dates.

“The company has yet to secure R2bn working capital to fund daily operations and this includes payment of salaries to all employees,” he said.