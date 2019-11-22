What it means to meet your heroes and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
The last few years have been difficult for Lebo Mogoma. Right at the start of his first year of high school his father, who was his hero, died of cancer. Lebo had just turned 13.
“I would have loved to have walked my entire journey with my dad, through my entire high school career, and would have wanted him to see what I was going to still achieve in future,” he says softly.
He has been struggling to focus since, the now 14-year-old Lebo tells Vrye Weekblad.
But then the Springbok victory parade arrived at Helpmekaar Kollege in Johannesburg two weeks ago and captain Siya Kolisi, winger Cheslin Kolbe and two white rugby boots gave Lebo hope again.
He told his classmate Christian van der Watt, who interviewed him on behalf of Vrye Weekblad, about his five minutes of fame, how much rugby means to him and how much he misses his father.
Read all about it in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.
Only R10 for the first month!
“Something inside me said, 'go to the other side of the bus, they will be there',” he recalls. “When I saw Cheslin, I screamed my lungs out! I threw one of my boots up to him, and he signed it and threw it back. Then I cried a little.”
Then Kolisi indicated that he should throw him the other one.
“And then I cried some more. I could see it in his eyes, he was telling me: ‘Much love, bra, I know where you're coming from, I've been there myself'. And when I saw that, I said to myself: ‘dude, cry now, it will be the only chance you'll get to cry like this'. And then I cried.”
And he stole the heart of the nation.
His second moment of fame came on Tuesday when Kolisi took him with as special guest to an award ceremony when Kolbe was honoured. He went on stage to receive the award on Kolbe's behalf.
“I didn't think that would happen, that I would go on stage to get Cheslin's award for him. It was an unbelievable privilege. And I met some of the legends from the Sevens team! I really enjoyed the evening, and I hope there will be more like this.”
Read the full article (FREE) in this week's Vrye Weekblad
Must-read articles in this week's Vrye Weekblad
THIS WEEK IN SA | Max du Preez looks at how the ball is rolling towards reinstating political accountability and the madness of the unions who are trying to destroy SAA – their members' employer.
FREE TO READ — 'BELIEVE ME, I AM A MASS MURDERER' | 30 years after Vrye Weekblad uncovered the police's Vlakplaas death squads, veteran journalist Jacques Pauw recalls his relationship over the years with former captain Dirk Coetzee.
FREE TO READ – OH MY GOLD | Most South Africans have some sort of connection to gold. The last few years, the price of this most precious of metals has struggled... or has it, asks Willem Kempen.
EPIC LOCAL FAIL | Jaco Visser asked Dr Tracy Ledger how the government can fix the serious issues in local governance.
FREE TO READ – THE WOUNDS OF WAR | In her new novel Grensgeval, Marita van der Vyver walks the minefield of the Border War, writes Bibi Slippers.