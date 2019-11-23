Five licensing officials and driving school operator arrested in Limpopo

A driving school operator and two licensing officials have been arrested in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, for fraudulently issuing drivers’ licences to applicants for a fee.

The arrests followed a tip-off received by members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s national traffic anti-corruption unit indicating examiners of licences at the Sibasa driver licence testing centre were set to fraudulently issue driving licences to two applicants, the RTMC said on Saturday.

“The anti-corruption officers then enlisted the co-operation of the Limpopo division of the Hawks to stage a sting operation at the testing centre. This operation resulted in the arrest of the driving school operator and two examiners — a male and a female yesterday (Friday).

“Relevant documents were seized and the suspected were detained at Thohoyandou police station. They are expected to appear in court next week,” the RTMC said.