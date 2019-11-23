Government considers tough new laws on speed and drunk driving

With more than 1,600 people killed on SA roads over the 2018/2019 festive season, transport minister Fikile Mbalula is considering a number of changes to the country’s traffic laws, including a 0% blood alcohol level for drivers and reducing national speed limits.

In a statement on Saturday, Mbalula’s spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said the minister had received a “plethora of proposals” on how to reduce the carnage on SA’s roads.

“These suggestions include, but are not limited to, the reduction of speed limits as well as the proposal to reduce the blood alcohol level to 0%,” Paine said.

She said: “All suggestions are considered. Some are put to the test to measure their viability and are then either adopted (via due process) or abandoned. Others are ruled out outright, when judged against the country’s legal framework and other criteria.”

She said looking into the feasibility of a proposal did not necessarily mean that the proposal would be implemented.

In January, the department of transport released the road fatality data for the 2018/2019 festive period, reporting that 1,612 people lost their lives on SA roads during that time.

Paine said the proposal could see speed limits on the country’s roads reduced by 20km/h.