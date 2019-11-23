South Africa

SA committed to economic reform, says Treasury after S&P lowers outlook to 'negative'

23 November 2019 - 14:58 By TimesLIVE
S&P on Friday revised SA's economic outlook from stable to negative.
Image: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The government remains committed to implementing much-needed economic reforms to revive economic growth in the country, the National Treasury said on Saturday after ratings agency S&P lowered its outlook for the country to “negative”. 

S&P late on Friday affirmed SA’s long term foreign currency debt rating at “BB” and local currency debt rating at “BB+” but revised the outlook to negative from stable.

The country’s foreign and local credit ratings by S&P remain below investment grade.

According to S&P, the outlook revision indicates that SA’s debt metrics are rapidly worsening as a result of the country’s very low GDP growth and high fiscal deficits.

The agency stated that unless government takes measures to control the fiscal deficit and fast-track the implementation of reforms, debt is unlikely to stabilise within S&P’s three-year forecast period.

