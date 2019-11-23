South Africa

Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling

23 November 2019 - 21:07 By Matthew Savides
A tornado hit the Ulundi area in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
A tornado hit the Ulundi area in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Image: @sakhilemagalela via Twitter

A second tornado has hit KwaZulu-Natal in 24 hours and left disaster management teams scrambling to help those affected.

On Saturday, a storm with the "traits of a tornado" hit Ulundi, in the north of the province. Fortunately, according to the KZN department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, there were no injuries and no reports of damage.

About 24 hours earlier, a tornado struck Utrecht, leaving severe damage in its wake. Trees were blown over, roofs torn off houses and cars overturned.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that disaster management teams had been deployed to Ulundi following the severe storm, which lashed KwaCeza and Edlebe on Saturday evening.

"The department has contacted the South African Weather Service who have confirmed that a violent storm ripped through parts of Ulundi and what was spotted has, according to their radar system, the traits of a tornado.

“We have taken the decision to deploy our teams to the area although no damages or injuries were reported in this incident," Hlomuka said.

He said that disaster teams were "stretched thin on the ground" responding to various weather-related incidents since October 25, which have left at least 23 people dead.

"During this difficult time our teams are determined to respond efficiently and effectively following these incidents” said Hlomuka.

MORE

WATCH | Devastation after another tornado hits KZN

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal were on Saturday morning assessing the damage caused by a tornado that ripped through Utrecht on Friday ...
News
12 hours ago

Utrecht residents picking up pieces after devastating tornado

Devastated residents in the Utrecht area in KwaZulu-Natal were picking up the pieces on Saturday morning after a tornado ripped through the area on ...
News
9 hours ago

Gauteng 'tornadoes' were probably just dust and hot air: SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of tornadoes hitting parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Residents pick up the pieces of what they called home: Post-tornado clean up in KZN

A tornado left a swathe of destruction when it ripped through New Hanover and Greytown, north of Pietermaritzburg, on November 12 2019.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Tornado (or possibly a funnel cloud) filmed in KZN amid storm warning

Another "tornado" was spotted forming in KwaZulu-Natal, this time in Bergville, in the central part of the province.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'We are truly, truly sorry': Old Mutual Consumer Live
  2. Jacob Zuma's family in squabble over money owed on tender South Africa
  3. Hawks arrest 10 over R600m toilet tender in Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. WATCH | Devastation after another tornado hits KZN South Africa
  5. Panelbeater's spelling gaffe leaves Joburg metro 'poice' red-faced South Africa

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X