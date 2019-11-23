Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling
A second tornado has hit KwaZulu-Natal in 24 hours and left disaster management teams scrambling to help those affected.
On Saturday, a storm with the "traits of a tornado" hit Ulundi, in the north of the province. Fortunately, according to the KZN department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, there were no injuries and no reports of damage.
About 24 hours earlier, a tornado struck Utrecht, leaving severe damage in its wake. Trees were blown over, roofs torn off houses and cars overturned.
We recieved reports of another Tornado near Ulundi (KZN) this afternoon (eDlebe area) (23 November 2019). https://t.co/xVAovLtIrI pic.twitter.com/KBVToH3aRs— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 23, 2019
Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that disaster management teams had been deployed to Ulundi following the severe storm, which lashed KwaCeza and Edlebe on Saturday evening.
"The department has contacted the South African Weather Service who have confirmed that a violent storm ripped through parts of Ulundi and what was spotted has, according to their radar system, the traits of a tornado.
“We have taken the decision to deploy our teams to the area although no damages or injuries were reported in this incident," Hlomuka said.
He said that disaster teams were "stretched thin on the ground" responding to various weather-related incidents since October 25, which have left at least 23 people dead.
"During this difficult time our teams are determined to respond efficiently and effectively following these incidents” said Hlomuka.