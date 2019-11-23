Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that disaster management teams had been deployed to Ulundi following the severe storm, which lashed KwaCeza and Edlebe on Saturday evening.

"The department has contacted the South African Weather Service who have confirmed that a violent storm ripped through parts of Ulundi and what was spotted has, according to their radar system, the traits of a tornado.

“We have taken the decision to deploy our teams to the area although no damages or injuries were reported in this incident," Hlomuka said.

He said that disaster teams were "stretched thin on the ground" responding to various weather-related incidents since October 25, which have left at least 23 people dead.

"During this difficult time our teams are determined to respond efficiently and effectively following these incidents” said Hlomuka.