Six Durban teens arrested after shoot-out with police

Six Durban teenagers will appear in court on Monday after a shoot-out with police after a high-speed car chase.

One of the suspects was wounded in the shoot-out and is in hospital under police guard.

KwaZulu-Natal police said that on Friday night police officers from Durban North had spotted a vehicle that raised their suspicions

“As police officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the occupants, aged 15 and 16, sped off and a chase ensued. When the vehicle reached Dumisane Makhaye Highway, the suspects opened fire at the police officers. During the shoot-out one of the suspects was injured. He was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

“Five other youths were arrested and taken to the Greenwood Park police station. Police seized two firearms from the suspects. They were charged for attempted murder and being in illegal possession of firearms as well as ammunition,” police said.

The suspects were charged and released into their parents’ custody, they said. They will appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the Durban North police officers for ensuring that the suspects have been brought to book.

“As festive season operations are heightened we want to send a clear message to criminals that there will be no mercy for those that wish to hold our communities to ransom. We remain committed to curb this vicious cycle of crime and we will not let anyone come in our way,” he said.