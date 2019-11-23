Three suspects bust for fraud and impersonating cops in Northern Cape

Three suspects have been arrested in Hartswater in the Northern Cape for fraud and impersonating police officers.

Police at Hartswater said they had received a call from a father whose son was in custody for rape.

“The father reportedly received a call from a man pretending to be a police officer and investigator of the rape case. He demanded money in order to squash the case. He was allegedly given R100 and promised to be given more money.

“Three suspects were arrested after receiving R1,000 during a trap set by police,” police said in a statement.

It said the three suspects - aged 35, 39 and 57 - would appear in the Hartswater magistrate’s court on Monday.