Mop-up operations under way in northern KZN after tornado and severe storms

Disaster management teams have begun mop-up operations after the tornado and severe thunderstorms that swept through northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

KZN MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka said that disaster management teams had been deployed on Friday after reports of Utrecht being hit by a tornado.

“Assessments done by disaster management teams indicate that severe thunderstorms with lightning, very strong wind and heavy rain affected Ward 3 in the emalangeni local municipality, including Waterval Correctional Centre (CC)-Medium B and Thokoza single and married quarters of the department of correctional services (DCS).

“In this incident, 106 households were damaged. Disaster management teams are on the ground and have provided relevant support to the affected families,” he said.