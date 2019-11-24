South Africa

No escapes after prison hit by tornado in Utrecht in KZN

24 November 2019 - 12:52 By TimesLIVE
A tornado hit the Ulundi area in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. This was the second tornado to hit the province in as many days.
A tornado hit the Ulundi area in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. This was the second tornado to hit the province in as many days.
Image: @sakhilemagalela via Twitter

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola visited the Waterval Correctional Centre in Utrecht in KwaZulu-Natal after a tornado hit the area this weekend.

“There's no-one who escaped and no-one was injured,” Lamola told eNCA.

“The only thing we need to deal with is the assessment of the damage.”

Parts of the correctional centre were damaged on Friday night, including about 20 houses that were being used by staff, leaving dozens of families homeless.

Newcastle Growth Coalition chair Johan Pieters went out to the area on Saturday morning.

“It's devastating to see dead animals and uprooted trees as well as destroyed homes,” he told TimesLIVE.

He said the community was in desperate need of water and food. A local bottling company, Thirsty, had donated water on Saturday morning.

“The affected residents will still need more. We urge locals to come forward with food items too,” Pieters said.

Below are some pictures posted on social media after the tornado tore through the area.

MORE

Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling

A second tornado has hit KwaZulu-Natal in less than 24 hours and left disaster management teams scrambling to help those affected.
News
17 hours ago

Utrecht residents picking up pieces after devastating tornado

Devastated residents in the Utrecht area in KwaZulu-Natal were picking up the pieces on Saturday morning after a tornado ripped through the area on ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Devastation after another tornado hits KZN

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal were on Saturday morning assessing the damage caused by a tornado that ripped through Utrecht on Friday ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's family in squabble over money owed on tender South Africa
  2. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa
  3. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  4. WATCH | Devastation after another tornado hits KZN South Africa
  5. Panelbeater's spelling gaffe leaves Joburg metro 'poice' red-faced South Africa

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X