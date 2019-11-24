One killed, guard injured in dramatic shoot-out at East Rand shopping centre

A suspected robber was killed and a security guard wounded in a shoot-out after a robbery at a jewellery store at Bedford Centre in Ekurhuleni on Sunday, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said three armed men entered the jewellery store and demanded watches from the staff.

Peters said security guards who responded to the call were met with several shots from the suspects.

She said the security officers returned fire, killing one of the suspects.

One of the guards was injured and was rushed to hospital. The armed robbers fled the scene.

“It is believed that there could have been more than just three suspects as the alleged robbers made off in two vehicles,” Peters said.

Police recovered an AK47 with two loaded magazines from the scene.

The value of the stolen watches was not immediately known.