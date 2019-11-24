South Africa

Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth challenges SAHRC decision — report

24 November 2019 - 16:18 By TimesLIVE
Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has denied that he physically or racially abused anyone.
Image: BackpagePix

Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth is launching a review application with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on its decision to refer racism accusations against him to the Equality Court, Rapport newspaper reported on Sunday.

“I accept that — despite the fact that the allegations are false — it must be investigated because it is serious,” Etzebeth is quoted as saying in his application.

All he asks for, however, is a “thorough, lawful investigation”.

Etzebeth is asking for the decision to refer the matter to the Equality Court to be reviewed because, in summary, he believes there is not enough evidence against him.

He is accused of being racist and using the h-word during a drunken brawl in Langebaan, weeks before the Rugby World Cup started.

Rapport newspaper claimed that the executive head of the SAHRC, Adv Tseliso Thipanyane, expressed concern to commissioners that he had not seen any evidence against Etzebeth.

“I really would not want us to go to court without a proper investigation into this matter,” Thipanyane allegedly said.

Asked around midday on Sunday by TimesLIVE to comment, the SAHRC said it would respond later in the day.

This article will be updated once their response has been received.

