South Africa

Suspect nabbed in Laingsburg with more than R5m worth of tik

24 November 2019 - 17:13 By TimesLIVE
More than R5m worth of tik was discovered by police and provincial traffic officers when they stopped a suspicious LDV in Laingsburg in the Western Cape on Saturday.
More than R5m worth of tik was discovered by police and provincial traffic officers when they stopped a suspicious LDV in Laingsburg in the Western Cape on Saturday.
Image: Supplied by SAPS.

The vigilance of police and provincial traffic officers conducting an operation in Laingsburg in the Western Cape on Saturday paid off when they stopped a suspicious silver utility LDV travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

On searching the vehicle, they discovered 15 sealed bags of tik (crystal meth) wrapped in black recycling bags hidden in a compartment inside the vehicle.

The drugs, weighing 16kg, are estimated to be worth R5.6m, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested and he will appear in the Laingsburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs. It is believed the consignment of drugs was destined for Cape Town,” Van Wyk said.

The consignment and vehicle were handed in as exhibits, he said.

In an unrelated incident, police involved in Operation Lockdown recovered three illegal firearms and ammunition and arrested three suspects in Nyanga.

The suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone magistrate’s court on Monday.

MORE

WATCH | 'This man can start a mini war': raid exposes arms cache, 'dagga lab'

Gauteng police swooped on an alleged dagga laboratory and arms cache at a home in Wierdapark, Pretoria, on Tuesday afternoon.
News
4 days ago

Cape crooks hear the jingle of prison keys as cops start festive season operations

Western Cape police kicked off their festive season operations at the weekend with multiple arrests and a R1.2m crystal meth bust in a posh Cape Town ...
News
6 days ago

Police shut down 'drug lab' on West Rand

Two suspects were arrested for manufacturing illicit drugs and possession of drugs
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa
  2. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  3. Jacob Zuma's family in squabble over money owed on tender South Africa
  4. WATCH | Devastation after another tornado hits KZN South Africa
  5. Panelbeater's spelling gaffe leaves Joburg metro 'poice' red-faced South Africa

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X