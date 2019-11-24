Suspect nabbed in Laingsburg with more than R5m worth of tik

The vigilance of police and provincial traffic officers conducting an operation in Laingsburg in the Western Cape on Saturday paid off when they stopped a suspicious silver utility LDV travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

On searching the vehicle, they discovered 15 sealed bags of tik (crystal meth) wrapped in black recycling bags hidden in a compartment inside the vehicle.

The drugs, weighing 16kg, are estimated to be worth R5.6m, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

“A 27-year-old suspect was arrested and he will appear in the Laingsburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs. It is believed the consignment of drugs was destined for Cape Town,” Van Wyk said.

The consignment and vehicle were handed in as exhibits, he said.

In an unrelated incident, police involved in Operation Lockdown recovered three illegal firearms and ammunition and arrested three suspects in Nyanga.

The suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone magistrate’s court on Monday.