South Africa

Suspected robber gunned down at Moyo Zoo Lake restaurant in Joburg

24 November 2019 - 14:40 By Iavan Pijoos
It was alleged that the suspect allegedly attacked and robbed a Vietnamese national at gunpoint of his belongings.
Image: Supplied

A man was shot dead after he allegedly robbed a tourist at the Moyo Zoo Lake restaurant in Johannesburg on Friday evening, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the suspect allegedly attacked and robbed a Vietnamese national of his belongings at gunpoint.

“It is alleged that a patron inside the restaurant observed the incident and fired shots, fatally wounding the suspect,” Peters said.

The suspect’s firearm — with its serial number filed off — was seized by officers.

More details were not immediately available.

The restaurant could not immediately comment when approached by TimesLIVE.

