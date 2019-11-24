Suspected robber gunned down at Zoo Lake restaurant in Joburg

A man was shot dead after he allegedly robbed a tourist at a restaurant in the Zoo Lake vicinity in Johannesburg on Friday evening, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the suspect allegedly attacked and robbed a Vietnamese national of his belongings at gunpoint.

“It is alleged that a patron inside the restaurant observed the incident and fired shots, fatally wounding the suspect,” Peters said.

Police on Sunday said the incident happened near Moyo Zoo Lake restaurant but it has since emerged that Moyo's name has been changed to Zulas.

On Monday morning, the police did not want to disclose the name of the restaurant where the shooting happened.

The suspect’s firearm — with its serial number filed off — was seized by officers.

Zulas restaurant did not immediately comment.

* This article has been amended to clarify that Moyo's name has been changed to Zulas.