South Africa

App offers grocery delivery from shop to doorstep in an hour

25 November 2019 - 11:59 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Groceries from the shelf to your door in 60 minutes. Stock photo.
Groceries from the shelf to your door in 60 minutes. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Christian Mueller

An app-based grocery delivery service promising to gets goods to doorsteps in as little as an hour was launched in selected parts of Johannesburg and Cape Town on Monday.

The service was rolled out after months of testing the Sixty60 app by a major retailer with its own employees.

Neil Schreuder, chief of innovation and strategy at Shoprite Checkers, said the mobile app effectively had groceries and drinks delivered at the touch of a button. Users can track the status of their order and delivery in real time.

“Sixty60 will offer unrivalled convenience because it does all the hard work for you. In our time-pressed society, providing consumers with a swift, on-demand grocery delivery service is like giving them back time, today’s most precious commodity,” said Schreuder.

“The name Sixty60 captures the service’s main ambition: for customers to order groceries in 60 seconds and have them delivered in as little as 60 minutes,” he said.

Products on the app retail at the same prices found in stores, and delivery will be free during the pilot period.

The pilot phase is available to consumers near Durbanville, Willowbridge, Okavango Crossing, Rondebosch, Kloof Street and Sea Point in Cape Town. Melrose and Bryanston are being serviced in Johannesburg.

MORE

Here's how your money can work for you on Black Friday

Financial vlogger Nicolette Mashile says consumers must prioritise their shopping and not exceed their budgets
News
3 days ago

Online shoppers warned to watch out for cyber criminals on Black Friday

As some shoppers choose to avoid the malls over Black Friday and instead turn to online shopping, so will cyber criminals, warned security awareness ...
News
1 week ago

Now fraudsters are targeting electronic gift cards

Fraudsters have been shopping at Woolworths using money gifted to others via the retailer’s gift card system.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa
  2. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  3. WATCH | Devastation after another tornado hits KZN South Africa
  4. 27 top black execs did not want Eskom CEO job News
  5. Jacob Zuma's family in squabble over money owed on tender South Africa

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X