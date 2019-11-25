App offers grocery delivery from shop to doorstep in an hour

An app-based grocery delivery service promising to gets goods to doorsteps in as little as an hour was launched in selected parts of Johannesburg and Cape Town on Monday.

The service was rolled out after months of testing the Sixty60 app by a major retailer with its own employees.

Neil Schreuder, chief of innovation and strategy at Shoprite Checkers, said the mobile app effectively had groceries and drinks delivered at the touch of a button. Users can track the status of their order and delivery in real time.

“Sixty60 will offer unrivalled convenience because it does all the hard work for you. In our time-pressed society, providing consumers with a swift, on-demand grocery delivery service is like giving them back time, today’s most precious commodity,” said Schreuder.

“The name Sixty60 captures the service’s main ambition: for customers to order groceries in 60 seconds and have them delivered in as little as 60 minutes,” he said.

Products on the app retail at the same prices found in stores, and delivery will be free during the pilot period.

The pilot phase is available to consumers near Durbanville, Willowbridge, Okavango Crossing, Rondebosch, Kloof Street and Sea Point in Cape Town. Melrose and Bryanston are being serviced in Johannesburg.