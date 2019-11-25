South Africa

Church's R500m 'homeless' claim against eThekwini falls flat

25 November 2019 - 17:18 By Orrin Singh
Dr Peter Munns, chair of The Ark Christian Ministries, outside the former church and shelter from which the city evicted the homeless in 2004.
Dr Peter Munns, chair of The Ark Christian Ministries, outside the former church and shelter from which the city evicted the homeless in 2004.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A Christian organisation on Monday lost its bid to sue the eThekwini municipality for R500m due to a legal snag.

The Ark Christian Ministries hauled the city to the Durban high court in an attempt to recover millions of rands allegedly owed to it after the municipality failed to find alternative accommodation for its church and shelter for the homeless.

The Sunday Times reported that the shelter, which housed at least 900 homeless people and fed more 1,000 daily, was evicted in 2004 to make way for the upmarket Point development.

Murder-suicide suspected in Durban beach stabbing case

The deaths of two Chatsworth residents who were found stabbed near Durban's Suncoast Casino last week are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
News
3 hours ago

Chairperson Dr Peter Munns claims that the grant of over R10m that it qualified for was never released as promised for the "relocation and establishment costs of infrastructure".

Munns appeared on behalf of the organisation, but was told in court that because the NPO was in the process of being deregistered, the matter could not proceed to trial.

Advocate JP Broster, representing the municipality, raised this technicality on a point of law, stating that Munns had attempted to re-register the company but had failed.

In handing down judgment, judge Anton van Zyl noted that it was a "sad case with a long and sad history".

"The defendant's counsel raised the fact that the company was not registered in its pursuing the relief it would want to obtain, thus trial was incapable of proceeding," he said.

Van Zyl ordered that the case be removed from the court roll.

MORE

Some refugees camped at Cape Town church have relocated elsewhere in SA

Some of the foreign nationals who have been taking refuge in Cape Town’s Central United Methodist Church have begun to accept relocation to other ...
News
5 hours ago

No escapes after prison hit by tornado in Utrecht in KZN

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola visited the Waterval Correctional Centre in Utrecht in KwaZulu-Natal after a tornado hit the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Second tornado hits KZN in 24 hours, leaving disaster teams scrambling South Africa
  2. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  3. WATCH | Devastation after another tornado hits KZN South Africa
  4. 27 top black execs did not want Eskom CEO job News
  5. Jacob Zuma's family in squabble over money owed on tender South Africa

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X