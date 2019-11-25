LISTEN | Extreme weather could put SA's food and water security at risk, says climatologist

The Wits Global Change Institute’s Prof Francois Engelbrecht warns that global warming is having a visibly devastating affect on the African continent. He stresses that, as carbon dioxide concentrations increase globally, SA will need to prepare for more frequent and intense droughts that may put the country's food and water security at risk. Engelbrecht says at the rate at which these concentrations are climbing, the African continent is likely to experience devastating and unusual climate anomalies within the next two decades.