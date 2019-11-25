Mpumalanga man given life for raping his teenage daughter

A 45-year-old man from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of raping his 14-year-old daughter earlier this year.

The Witbank Regional Court passed this sentence last Thursday. His name has not been released to protect the identity of the victim.

It comes in the same week that a Limpopo man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of his 15-year-old daughter. Last week a man in KZN received the same sentence for raping his 12-year-old daughter in 2018.

In the most recent case, the court heard that in March 2019, a domestic worker was cleaning a house in Ackerville when she found pieces of toilet paper and a white cloth with blood under the victim's bed.